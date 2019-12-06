PresyoMerkado: Behold the versatile tahong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tahong (mussels) is one versatile seafood that can be made into different dishes.

Sinabawan nga tahong is a light soup enjoyed by many Filipinos. Garlic and ginger are common spices added to the soup to enhance the taste and give the dish a mild kick.

Tahong can also be baked like oysters. Boil the mussels for 10 minutes before arranging it on a tray. Make sure to remove the extra shell.

Common recipes include topping the mussels with minced garlic, butter and cheese before placing them inside the oven. In your next gathering, consider baked tahong as your appetizer.

Of course, there’s adobong tahong and crispy tahong which you can enjoy anytime of the day. You just have to go to a search engine to find recipes and you will be rewarded with a varied list of dishes.

Tahong is sold at P100 per kilo at the Lahug Public Market.

Nutritionists say tahong is good for the skin as it is high in zinc and omega 3 fatty acids. Because it is high in iron, it also prevents anemia.

It is also rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin B12 and a healthy source of protein.

What is your favorite tahong dish? / celr