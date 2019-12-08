Negros Occidental mayor convicted of graft

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Seventh Division has convicted former Valladolid, Negros Occidental, Mayor Romel Yogore of graft in connection with the municipality’s procurement of construction materials in 2008 from his brother-in-law without public bidding.

The antigraft court sentenced Yogore to eight years in prison and perpetually disqualified him from holding public office. Yogore’s coaccused, former bids and awards committee (BAC) members Giovanni Robles, Ernesto Genobis, Daisy Galve and Merlene Magbanua, and brother-in-law Jonie Nieve, were all acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Former municipal engineer and BAC vice chair Joseph Alfonso Manayon pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of violating the code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials. He was ordered to pay a P5,000 fine. —Patricia Denise M. Chiu