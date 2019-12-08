Christmas Village of Love to support sick children, Mandaue City College

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Adopt a home or village and help support the needs of sick and malnourished children and public college students.

The Christmas Village of Love project of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sacred Heart de Cebu Batch ’94 and Parkmall aims to support Kythe Foundation Inc. that is helping children with cancer to undergo chemo therapy; 12 Baskets Movement, a plastic recycling and livelihood initiative; Blue Plate Project, Sacred Heart Ateneo de Cebu’s year-round feeding program for malnourished children in public schools in Barangay Canduman; and the Mandaue City College.

Mandaue City officials led by Mayor Jonas Cortes led the formal opening of the Christmas Village on Saturday afternoon, December 7, 2019.

The Christmas Village located at the ground floor of Parkmall will continue to be on display until January 7, 2020. It has a total of eight miniature houses that consist 20 villages.

Individuals and companies are encouraged to adopt a home or village during the duration of the display and help the project’s beneficiaries.

Adopt a house for only P5, 000 or adopt a village for P20, 000. The names of the sponsors will be posted on the miniature homes, streets or villages that they will adopt. / dcb