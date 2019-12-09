New group to handle Miss Universe Philippines

Cebu City, Philippines—The Miss Universe franchise in the Philippines will be handled by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization, a new group that is independent from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI).

For more than 50 years, BPCI held the franchise of the world-famous international pageant. BPCI also organizes the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of Miss Universe Philippines a few minutes after 3 p.m. or less than four hours after Miss South Africa was crowned as the new Miss Universe. /bmjo