Woman, who threw humidifier at a promodiser, claims she was humiliated first

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 33-year-old woman, who threw a humidifier at a promodiser, inside a mall in Cebu City last Saturday, December 7, 2019, claimed she was humiliated in front of her child which prompted her to react violently.

According to Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, chief of the Mabolo police station, the complainant identified as Jennifer Fabillar, 33, from Escaño Road, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, said she only reminded the woman who was taking a long time to test the humidifier to not take more time as the equipment might be damaged when exposed for testing in a longer time.

Alaras said that according to Fabillar’s testimony, she was just explaining to the woman that if the humidifier would get broken she (the woman) would have to pay for it.

Alaras said the reminder of Fabillar allegedly angered the woman, who later raised her voice and threw the humidifier twice at Fabillar.

However, when the woman was asked to give her side by the police, she claimed that she was insulted in front of her baby, which led her to react in such way.

This violent action of the woman was caught on a video and went viral on social media, which gained more than one million views, 27,000 likes and 48,000 shares.

Fabillar later filed a physical injury complaint to the police station, which made her firmly decide to bring the case to the City Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon, December 9.

The woman was then arrested around 5 a.m. on Sunday, inside her home in one of the condominium units located in the Cebu Business Park.

Alaras said they were suspecting the woman was allegedly not in her right frame of mind when the incident happened.

However, Alaras said they would just have to wait for actions that would be taken by the woman’s side as she also refused to take the supposed medical examination before she was sent to the detention cell.

Alaras also reminded the public, who visit malls, to take their complaints against employees directly to the mall management and not confront the employees instead./dbs