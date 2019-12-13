Radisson Blu Cebu offers Yuletide Specials

All things bright, merry, and tasty debut at Radisson Blu Cebu, as the deluxe hotel introduces a Yuletide banquet of gastronomic pleasures.

Elevated dining awaits holidaymakers at Feria, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant. Guests are treated to a culinary collection of Christmas classics as Feria’s five interactive kitchens highlight mouthwatering dishes, such as Paella Pan, Slow Roasted US Prime Rib, and Traditional Whole Roasted Turkey at the live carving station. Rounding up the indulgent affair is a luscious selection of sweets such as Praline Yule Log, Christmas Cake Pops and Gingerbread Ice Cream, all deliciously complemented with free-flowing soft drinks, chilled juices, and soda.

This exquisite spread is offered at PHP 1,999 net per person for dinner on Christmas Eve, December 24, and for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, December 25.

Yuletide goers looking to cozy up over the holidays are also enticed to share blissful moments by taking advantage of the hotel’s Christmas Retreat package, a special offer which includes an overnight stay in a Superior Room with breakfast buffet for two, two glasses of house wine at the Lobby Bar, a special culinary amenity, and complimentary minibar items per stay.

Radisson Blu Cebu’s Christmas Retreat is offered at PHP 8,500 net per night and is applicable for stays from 20 to 27 December 2019.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]