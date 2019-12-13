Cop, 3-year-old boy killed, 8 others wounded in NPA ambush in Samar

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines— A policeman and a three-year-old boy were killed while eight other police officers and residents were wounded when New People’s Army rebels ambushed a police patrol in Borongan, Samar on Friday afternoon, December 13.

Major Patrick Martinez of the AFP Central Command said the policeman identified only as Patrolman Rama was killed and five other police officers were wounded when the rebels ambushed their Toyota Hilux in Barangay Libutan, Borongan City.

“There was a huge explosion followed by deafening gunfire,” Martinez said.

Unfortunately, Martinez said a pedicab full of civilians was following the police car.

He said the blast and gunfire from the rebels killed a three-year-old boy and wounded three other residents.

Samar Governor Ben Evardone was appalled by the incident calling it “a heinous act of terror”.

“This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counter-terrorism efforts to achieve real and lasting peace in our province,” Evardone said./dbs