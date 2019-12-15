‘Signs of life’ detected in one of three persons trapped inside collapsed building

CAGAYAN DE OR0 CITY, Philippines —Rescuers detected “signs of life” from one of the three people still trapped in one of the collapsed buildings in Padada town, Davao del Sur that was hit by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday afternoon, December 15.

Padada Vice Mayor Francisco Guerrero told CDN Digital Sunday night said rescuers digging into the rubble of the three-story Southern Trade Commercial building were able to receive text messages from one of the three persons believed to have been trapped inside.

“This trapped individual texted a friend, a rescuer, and told him he was still alive under that building,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said rescuers have brought in a backhoe to dig into the rubble but was stymied by their lack of experience.

“Our rescuers do not have the training and ill-equipped to deal with an emergency like this,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said rescuers earlier rescued four people from the collapsed commercial building in front of the town market.

Engineer Luke Cadoyas, Padada Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, have appealed for assistance from neighboring towns and national government agencies.

He said another building, the two-story Canlas Commercial building, also collapsed.

A six-year-old girl identified as Cherbelchen Imgador died after she was hit by falling debris in Barangay Asinan, Matanao town, Davao del Sur.

The Davao del Sur public information office said 14 people were hurt when the magnitude 6.9 quake of tectonic origin rocked Davao del Sur at 2:11 p.m. on Sunday.

The quake, the fifth major quake to hit Mindanao since October 16, was also felt in other parts of the island. /elb