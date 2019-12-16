DTI-7 set to destroy confiscated Christmas lights that lack ICC stickers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-7 is set to destroy P340,101 worth of confiscated Christmas lights that were illegally sold in different malls and commercial establishments in Cebu province.

Ines Cajegas, chief of DTI-7’s Consumers Protection Division, told CDN Digital that the confiscated Christmas lights lacked Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) or Philippine Standard (PS) stickers.

“ICC and PS mark are important because this is a proof that these products were tested by the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) in terms of their quality and safety,” Cajegas said.

DTI-7, Cajegas said, is now coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) in looking for a service provider that is capable of ensuring the safe destruction of the confiscated Christmas lights.

“We are set to destroy these confiscated Christmas lights maybe before the month of December ends,” she said.

Cajegas said that the confiscated Christms lights came from seven of the 78 establishments which they inspected from November 1 until December 13, 2019.

She said that most of these establishments were operating in Mandaue City while the others were in the cities of Cebu and Danao.

Cajegas said that the violators were supposed to pay the required fine of P25,000 but mitigating circumstances allowed its reduction to only P7,000. Operators of the erring establishments voluntarily appeared at the DTI-7 office to pay the corresponding penalties. / dcb