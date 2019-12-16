Capitol wants P32 million in second supplemental budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Halfway through December, the Cebu Provincial Board will take up in their regular session this afternoon, December 16, 2019, the P32 million-proposed supplemental budget for the province.

The Capitol’s second supplemental budget for 2019 is pegged at P32, 140,000.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in earlier interviews, said the second supplemental budget will be the funding source for the year-end bonuses of the regular and casual employees of the capitol as well as their Christmas bundles of goodies.

On December 20, all the provincial government employees, including those outsourced from a manpower company, will be having their Christmas party at the Capitol.

The over 2,000 regular and casual employees of the Capitol may receive up to P30,000 cash bonuses this December.

The cash bonus includes the P5,000 productivity enhancement incentive (PEI), which is included in the province’s 2019 annual budget, P10,000 service recognition incentive (SRI), and P15,000 from the Capitol employees Collective Negotiation Agreement.

Last Monday, December 9, 2019, Garcia signed a CNA with the new officials of the Provincial Employees Association of Cebu (Peace). The CNA embodies negotiated terms between the employer, the provincial government, and PEACE, or the employees group, regarding the employer-employee relationship that is not fixed by labor laws like the yearend bonus.

In August, the Provincial Board passed a P1.3 billion supplemental budget. About P800 million of which was allotted to infrastructure projects like road concreting and water systems.

From the same supplemental budget, the qualified Capitol employees were given P3,000 bonus during the 450th founding anniversary of the province last August. /bmjo