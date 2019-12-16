Batch 2009 tops 12th Damazo Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jake Diamante and Allan del Rosario towed Batch 2009 to a 95-88 victory over Batch 2011 in the championship game of the 12th Damazo Cup on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) open gym in Basak.

Diamante, who was also adjudged Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), finished with 33 points while Del Rosario added 32 for the champion team, which pulled away in the third period and held on until the final buzzer to secure the crown.

Dexter Cabasan, the season MVP, had 15 points for 2011. Paul Torrecampo led the runners up with 23. In the Battle-for-Third game, Batch 1995 outsmarted Batch 2001, 87-85, despite playing with just five players the entire game.

The Mythical 5 selection, meanwhile, is composed of Joy Olofernes of Batch 1995, Clint Matthew Gonzaga of Batch 1995, Diamante of Batch 2009, Cabasan of Batch 2011, and Elwin Abellana of Batch 2001.

The scores:

(Battle for third)

Batch 1995 (87) – Gonzaga 32, Cañada 23, Emnace 17, Po 7, Gajudo 4.

Batch 2001 (85) – Alferez 25, Linson 18, Edano 18, Tabarno 16, Herrero 2, Aquino 2.

(Championship)

Batch 2009 (95) – Diamante 33, Del Rosario 32, Abella 11, Casia 9, Gabisan 5, Gacho 2, Sapio 1, De Lara 0, Viñalon 0, Chiong 0.

Batch 2011 (88) – Torrecampo 23, Cabasan 15, Santos 10, Divinagracia 6, Arreglado C. 6, Abellanosa 5, Arreglado A. 4, Pacaña 4, Hugo V. 2, Hugo S. 2, Sanchez 2, Boholst 0, Cabo 0. /bmjo