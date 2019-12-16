Enjoy a Holiday Feast at Waterfront

Christmas day is definitely the most awaited day of the year as it traditionally brings people together and provides opportunities for them to express their love and gratitude to one another through simple gifts, greetings, and the like.

And a holiday celebration is never complete without a special feast that people can enjoy and share. This is why Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino has prepared a wide array of delectable cuisines of classic holiday favorites in its dining outlets on December 24 & 25, 2019 for families and friends to savor.

If you’re looking for a buffet restaurant that offers a sumptuous spread of holiday cuisines, then UNO restaurant is definitely for you. Celebrate the jovial season with a feast to remember which includes slow-roast US prime ribs, pork roll with apple and sage butter, Christmas ham, and many more. The special lunch/dinner buffet is at PHP 1,588.00 net/person.

Take an instant culinary journey to Southern Europe when you come and taste La Gondola’s authentic Italian five-course dinner. For PHP 3,100.00 net/person, satiate delectable dishes such as cocktail di gamberetti con crema di avocado (shrimp cocktail with avocado and cream), branzino al cartoccio con verdure e vino bianco (baked sea bass with vegetables and white wine), and a whole lot more to make it truly a “buon natale”!

Craving for some Japanese cuisines? Better drop by Mizu restaurant for a visit on Christmas day and try Japanese Chef Imamura’s Bento with a holiday twist, which consists of mejinko age, tempura roll, spring roll kani salad, maya-maya misoyaki, Kinto, miso soup, and tempura ice cream for only PHP 2,000.00 net/person.

And if you’re planning to celebrate Christmastime with the family, be sure to come by the hotel’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, Tin Gow, and enjoy succulent set menus that are definitely worth it, which includes dishes such as the famous Peking duck, steamed live garoupa, and so much more of Chinese Masterchef Low’s specialties. All of this is good for 10 pax and is available for dinner only.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.