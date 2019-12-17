Netizens react to good citizen manning traffic along Osmeña Boulevard

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was a rainy Monday for all the Cebuanos and we all know what that means— traffic.

CDN Digital caught on record a concerned citizen who braved the traffic and the drizzle just to help untangle traffic along Osmeña Boulevard evening of December 16.

With this good act from this citizen came overflowing praises and reactions online.

The video posted by CDN Digital has already been viewed 20,000 times as of December 17.

Along with the views are the comments coming from netizens.

Watch here:

Jarine T. Tan commented, “Kita jud ko ani niya how he manned the traffic! Good job, sir!”

While, LordAllen Hernandez thanked this citizen for manning the traffic, “Naagian namo ni siya. Salamat sir sa pag tabang sa pag traffic.”

Netizen, Engr Kho, on the other hand, said, “Wow! Sometimes gusto jud ko munaug ug mag enforcer basta ingana walay ga give way.”

Now that’s like hitting two birds with one stone, one untangling the traffic and the other one inspiring others to step up and be a blessing to others. /dbs