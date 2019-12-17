Gwen wants English back as main medium of instruction in public schools

CITY, Philippines — Starting School Year 2020-2021, public schools in Cebu province will be back at using English as the main medium of instruction from pre-school to senior high school in the Division of Cebu Province.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the present setup of teaching subjects in the mother tongue had been invoking mediocrity among Filipino students, including Cebuanos.

Garcia blamed the current setup for the low rating of the Filipino youth in reading comprehension, mathematics and science in a recent international study.

In a press conference this afternoon, December 17, Garcia said the Provincial Local School Board has already agreed to revert the teaching medium back to English.

Garcia said this will remain in effect unless the courts will stop the province from implementing it. /dbs