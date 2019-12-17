‘Good Samaritan’ caught on cam untangling Osmeña Boulevard traffic jam identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Remember the man who CDN Digital caught on camera manning the traffic congestion at the junction of the Fuente Osmeña circle on Monday night, December 16, 2019?

Well, we found out who he is.

He is Bernard Ricablanca, the former athletic director of the University of Cebu (UC) and also sat as a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) in the previous administration representing then commissioner Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba.

Watch the video here:

Untangling traffic at Fuente Circle WATCH: A concerned citizen mans the traffic along Osmeña Boulevard along the Fuente Osmeña Circle as he tries to untangle the traffic congestion in the area at past 7 p.m. of December 16. | CDN Digital Raul Tabanao #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, December 16, 2019

Lending a helping hand is nothing new to Ricablanca. He is known to be helpful and CCSC chairman Edward Hayco could attest to that.

“He is one of the very few guys you know you can count on, you can rely on, and depend. He is extremely responsible, with just one instruction, he gets things done,” said Hayco.

So why did he do it?

“I just did what I can do kay ang mga bata di kasayaw, di kasulod among mga dancer (our kids could not dance, our dancers could not get in),” said Ricablanca.

Ricablanca was referring to Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC), which was scheduled to perform at the Pasko sa Sugbo, a nightly show organized by the Cebu City government inside the Fuente Osmeña circle to celebrate the Christmas season.

Ricablanca said that he opted to get down his motorcycle upon reaching the area as there was no traffic enforcer manning the area and it has become congested with vehicles already.

“Kinahanglan buhaton jud nato unsa atong mabuhat kay kato wa may ganahan mubigay (We have to do what we can do because in that situation, nobody wanted to give in), everyone wanted to pass. It was an intersection and you are supposed to share,” explained Ricablanca, who added, “I was just doing my part.”

The video posted by CDN Digital of Ricablanca has already been viewed 20,000 times as of December 17, 2019.

Admitting that he is not “techy”, Ricablanca said he had no thoughts of going viral and even laughed when told that about the 20,000 views.

“I hope [the CCTO] will not be offended,” said Ricablanca when told that his video of manning the traffic went viral. “I do not have any concept of going viral, at least for an hour, I was able to do something about the traffic.”

Hayco added that what’s also very commendable about Ricablanca is that he does things without thinking of any compensation, “he is someone who does things for the good of society, good for the community without being asked.”

“I’m not surprised. His heart is in the right place. How I wish every citizen, every Cebuano will be like him. You don’t need to ask him to do things. He would just jump out of somewhere to do something, whatever it is as long as it will help someone, help society,” Hayco further said.

Hayco added that Ricablanca is one of the brains and chief implementor of the highly successful grassroots sports program of the CCSC. /bmjo