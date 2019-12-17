LK Go thanks brother, CCC junior golf program for success in golf

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A young Cebuana golfer thanks brother for inspiring her to be the best she can be in the field of golf.

Lois Kaye “LK” Go, women’s match play gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games talks to CDN Digital about how she started loving golf and people who helped her out along the way.

LK, a multi-titled medalist who is based in South Carolina, the USA for her studies and training, says that it feels nice to be back home.

“It feels good to be home, I love being with my family and eating Filipino food,” says LK.

But before making it this far LK recalls how she fell in love with golf through her brother.

“I got into the game because of my brother who was with the Cebu Country Club’s Junior golf program,” says LK.

At the young age of 5-years-old LK started playing golf with her brother.

“I really looked up to him when I was younger, and it was my way so (that) I could spend more time with him,” adds LK.

Aside from her brother LK gives credit to the Cebu Country Club Junior’s golf program for helping her develop her skills and talent in golf.

“I’d like to thank Cebu Country Club without them … it all started there,” says LK.

Now, LK is taking a quick break from training for the Philippine Amateur Open Golf Championship in January 2020.

And while she is taking a break, she is looking forward to just eat some of her Cebuano dishes.

“I like to eat lechon baboy, lechon baka and oh! ngohiong!” exclaims LK. /dbs