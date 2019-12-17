Tumulak tells Cebuanos: Don’t post pictures of Christmas gifts, travel plans online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Refrain from posting pictures of expensive gifts that you received for Christmas on social media.

Do not announce online that your family is going on a vacation during the holidays.

These were among the reminders of Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the committee on disaster risk reduction and management of the Cebu City Council, to ensure a safe and a very Merry Christmas celebration.

He said that making public announcements invite lawless elements to take advantage of the absence of family members.

“Dili lang nato hatagan og chance ang mga kawatan nga makasulod sa atoa. (Let us not give lawless elements a chance to enter our homes). Let us practice humility on social media and safety in our homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tumulak is urging Cebuanos to avoid from visiting crowded areas to refrain from becoming victims of pickpockets. An option is to keep valuables secured inside ones bag.

The lighting of fireworks is also discouraged on Christmas and New Year’s Eve to avoid injuries.

He said that there are several ways of enjoying the holidays without lighting firecrackers and pyrotechnics. One can make noise with the use of objects that produce sounds like musical instruments, pots and even pans.

Tumulak is asking those who wanted to take the risk to adopt mitigating measures like putting a water drum nearby or preparing medical kits that may be used in case of burns and other firecracker related emergencies.

Barangays, he said, were tasked to identify public fireworks areas that are located away from electric posts and homes.

Selling of firecrackers will only be allowed at the South Roads Properties (SRP). / dcb