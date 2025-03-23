Garcia on calamity fund misuse allegations: ‘Check your facts’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Please check your facts.

This was the advice of Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to some members of the city council regarding the alleged misuse of calamity funds for political gain.

Allegations surfaced that sacks of rice, sourced from calamity funds, were distributed in non-calamity areas.

On March 19, 2025, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos delivered a privileged speech, calling out what she described as an undignified and questionable rice distribution program that appeared to favor Mayor Garcia’s political party.

De los Santos revealed that the rice was part of the 166,600 sacks purchased in November 2024 from A1 Milling Corporation for over P49 million.

The purchase was charged to the LDRRMF’s Relief and Recovery Fund, a budget strictly intended for disaster-stricken areas.

The sacks of rice were allegedly distributed to different barangays in the city, such as Duljo-Fatima, Basak Pardo, and Quiot Pardo.

However, in an interview, Garcia clarified that the rice was not distributed due to a declaration of a state of calamity but as part of social services.

He also emphasized that the budget for the rice purchase came from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and not from the LDRRMF’s Relief and Recovery Fund.

“Wala mana gihatag kay naay state of calamity. Gihatag mana as a social service sa mga tawo, DSWS ang nihatag ug budget, pondo na sa DSWS,” Garcia said.

(That was not given because there was a state of calamity. It was given as a social service to the people. The DSWS provided the budget, and the funds came from the DSWS.)

Aside from this, Garcia pointed out that the purchase order posted online was different from the one used to procure these sacks of rice.

“Dili man to mao kay gi-deliver to I think November or December of last year. Marso na gud ron, hagbay ratong nahurot kadtong disaster nga fund sa rice. So kani lain nani nga pondo, lain nani nga source of fund sa DSWS,” he added.

(That’s not the same because that was delivered, I think, in November or December of last year. It’s already March, and the rice from the disaster fund was used up long ago. So, this is a different fund, a different source from the DSWS.)

He added that they would continue distributing the sacks of rice while ensuring compliance with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) rules on distribution.

Garcia also urged councilors to verify their information before making public statements.

“Murag angay tingali nga before sila moabli sa ilang baba, ilang i-check ang ilang facts. Before nila ipagawas sa media ilang i-check ilang facts, kay mahug man gud that they are spreading fake news. Diba?, without knowing the facts and checking unsa’y tinuod ug dili. Mao nga mo-appeal ko nila before going public, please check your facts,” he appealed.

(I think before they open their mouths, they should check their facts. Before they release statements to the media, they should verify their facts because otherwise, it seems like they are spreading fake news, right? Without knowing and checking what is true and what is not. That’s why I appeal to them: before going public, please check your facts.)

