WATCH: A wedding proposal with an unexpected twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Gone are the days when wedding proposals used to be simple and intimate.

Nowadays, wedding proposals come in many forms.

But this proposal done in Misamis Oriental in Mindanao would come down as one of the more memorable ones caught on camera.

Clyde Ian Russel Aguilar, 24, shared on his Facebook account on December 16, 2019 how his planned proposal took a funny turn when he slipped and fell while asking his girlfriend Claire for her hand in marriage.

Watch it here:

“It was an impromptu proposal, we already have two kids and this proposal showed who we really are, jesters,” says Aguilar.

To be fair, it Aguilar showed grace under (literally) pressure. Even after slipping and falling on his back, he still managed to ask Claire to marry her.

“Eventually, she said yes!” Aguilar revealed.

The video, as of December 18, 2019, has already garnered 383,000 views, 20,000 reactions, and 13,000 shares.

The couple is now planning for their wedding this coming February 2020. We wonder what hilarious thing can happen on that big day.

Congratulations to these two lovebirds! /bmjo