‘Sana all’ message in Bohol dawn mass gets online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What better way to keep everyone awake during dawn masses than to flash something most of the churchgoers can relate to.

During the first Misa de Gallo at the Most Holy Trinity Parish in Loay, Bohol, a morning greeting tickled everyone, especially the young ones.

“Sana all naay mo good morning,” was flashed on the monitors of the church on that Monday morning on December 16, 2019.

Nichole Solano, 16, took a photo of the greeting and shared it on her Facebook page, gaining reactions from netizens.

“This line is a “hugot” of a single individual who wishes for a morning greeter because we all know in today’s generation, most of the people are fun of “hugot” quotes,” says Solano.

The phrase “sana all” has been used in so many memes on social media. Used in church, it did create quite a buzz that gave the mass a bit of a twist.

The photo went viral as it has already reached 2,500 reactions, 5,900 shares, and 125 comments as of December 18, 2019. /bmjo