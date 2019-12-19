Sinulog grand mardi gras route checked; minor repairs needed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog grand mardi gras route needs only a few fixing for it to be ready for the festival on January 19, 2020.

This was the assessment of Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) chairman, after the assessment of the parade route on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The route will still start from Natalio Bacalso Highway corner Leon Kilat Street, to P. Del Rosario Street, left turn to Imus Street, left turn to General Maxilom Avenue (Mango Avenue), proceed to Fuente Osmeña Circle, turn left to the Osmeña Boulevard and end at the Abellana National High School through the R. Landon Exit.

Tumulak said that there were some things that needed smoothing out from the six-kilometer route including dangling wires, unfinished road projects, and metal barriers that would need to be transferred during the parade.

“Mao gihapon ang problema, naay mga obstructions sa sidewalk. Naay mga under-construction roadworks, naay mga nagpuyo sa kadalanan. Naa puy mga kahoy nga needed nga itrim and places nga angay pahayagan,” said Tumulak.

(There are the same problems like obstructions on the sidewalk, under construction roadworks and people living on the streets. There are also trees that need lighting.)

The councilor said they have coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Rehabilitation (PROBE), and Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to help clear the route.

Tumulak said they would need to prepare for the Sinulog early on to avoid problems during the mardi gras.

For the grand mardi gras, Tumulak said the city has prepared 10 wheeler trucks to secure the surrounding roads of the route. This way the barricade is easily movable in case of emergencies.

Viewing decks for the police will also be increased from the current number of 15 to more, so the police will have better visibility of the crowd during the parade.

Tumulak also said they were now establishing a general map of all police command posts, emergency posts, and other stops along the route. /dbs