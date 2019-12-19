Catmon belles rule 9th Governor Gwen Garcia Unity Volleyball Cup for Women

Mandaue City, Cebu—Volleybelles from Catmon emerged champions in the 9th Governor Gwen Garcia Unity Vollyeball (Guv) Cup for Women after they defeated Consolacion, 3-1, in the finals on Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Consolacion actually took the first set, 25-23, before Catmon swept the next three sets in dominating fashion, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, to take the win and the crown again.

Catmon, the last champion of this tournament back in 2013, won the P100,000 cash prize that came with the crown. They bring home a total of P120,000 since they also won P20,000 for being the Cluster 6 champion.

Casiey Monique Dongallo of Catmon was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the prestigious tournament. She also scored the championship point.

It was a fitting finale for the comebacking tournament as it was graced by several personalities that included Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and former University of Santo Tomas (UST) volleyball star Sisi Rondina, who is a product of the Guv Cup.

Rondina used to play for Compostela.

Also present was Provincial Board Member Glen Soco, who is the vice chairman of the competition, and other officials of different local government units of Cebu. /bmjo