Raymond Garcia dismisses Tomas’ ‘bluff’ allegations on 93-1 ultimatum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia denies the allegation of former Mayor Tomas Osmeña that the governor was bluffing in implementing a deadline/ultimatum for the occupants of the 93-1 lot regarding their housing loan application with the Pag-IBIG Fund.

Earlier, Osmeña described the ultimatum as a scam and merely a show for the May 2025 election.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had earlier signed a memorandum on Monday, March 3, 2025, stating that failure to comply with the Pag-IBIG housing program by March 7, 2025, would mean forfeiture of the opportunity to avail of the program.

However, Osmeña claimed the move was merely a spectacle meant to push the affected occupants of 93-1 to seek assistance from the mayor.

“Niagi naman kaha, petsa 7 man kaha? Unsa pama’y bluff ana? Wala man kaha gibawi ni gov?,” Garcia said.

(The deadline has already passed, right? It was on the 7th, wasn’t it? What bluff are they talking about? The governor hasn’t taken it back, has she?)

However, Garcia stated that he would not hesitate to assist the 93-1 occupants who were unable to comply with the requirements on time.

“If they have some concerns, questions, or issues, I can bring that up to the governor kay maayo man tag relasyon sa gobernador,” he added.

(If they have concerns, questions, or issues, I can bring them up with the governor since we have a good relationship)

“We can talk, we can see eye to eye, ako man pod nang iyaan, diha ra gyud ko makapasalig nila,” he said.

(We can talk, we can see eye to eye. She’s my aunt, after all, so I can assure them of that)

He also promised to assist them with their requirements, such as providing tax declarations and an approved subdivision plan, in coordination with the city planning office, zoning board, and city council.

However, he reminded the 93-1 occupants that acquiring the lot is not free.

“Dili ni siya libre and they have to pay kay kung dili nila bayran, manubag man pod si Gov. Gwen sa COA,” he explained.

(This is not free, and they have to pay because if they don’t, Gov. Gwen will also be held accountable by the COA)

He also criticized the former mayor for his failure to resolve the issues surrounding the 93-1 lot.

In 2016, Osmeña and the Cebu Provincial Government, under the leadership of then-Governor Hilario Davide III, signed a memorandum of agreement for a land swap deal.

“Kutob ra sila sa MOA, walay napirmahan nga deed of donation, wala ma-implement,” he added.

(They only reached the MOA stage; no deed of donation was signed, and nothing was implemented)

