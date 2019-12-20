With GUV Cup back, local volleybelles get a boost

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Volleyball coach Vilma Veloso of the vaunted Catmon Integrated School (CIS) is delighted that the Governor Gwen Garcia Unity Volleyball (Guv) Cup for Women is back.

For Veloso, whose Catmon team just won the latest Guv Cup title on Thursday night, December 19, 2019, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, the tournament gives volleybelles from Cebu the exposure they need to have a crack at landing spots in universities.

Read: Catmon belles rule 9th Governor Gwen Garcia Unity Volleyball Cup for Women

“This is really good for the kids,” said Veloso. “Scouts come here to look for players, so this [tournament gives players] a chance to get scholarships from universities.”

In fact, one of her players, Casiey Monique Dongallo, who was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season, is a former player of CIS, who is now studying in Manila at the California Academy in Antipolo, Rizal.

Among the many products of the Guv Cup is former University of Santo Tomas (UST) star Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina, who, incidentally, was present to watch the championship game between Catmon and Consolacion on Thursday.

Rondina is among the top names in Philippine volleyball and is coming off a bronze medal finish in the recently concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Other noted products include Gretchel Soltones formerly of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and Maria Lina Isabel Molde of the University of the Philippines.

The Guv Cup returned this year after a six-year break when Governor Garcia was reelected in May 2019.

Catmon is one of the vaunted volleyball teams in Cebu that has won multiple titles in the Guv Cup and also in the Milo Little Olympics, Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) Meet, Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy.

Catmon, the cluster 6 champion, bagged the overall title by routing cluster 7 champion, Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, in the grand championship.

Catmon advanced to the grand finals by dismissing Talisay, cluster 1 runner-up, while Consolacion earned a finals slot at the expense of Mandaue, the cluster 7 runner-up.

Other cluster champions and runners-up were Argao, cluster 1 champion; Dalaguete and Oslob, the cluster 1 champion and runner-up; Moalboal and Badian, cluster 3 champion and runner-up; Toledo City and Tuburan, cluster 4 champion and runner-up; Sante Fe and Tabogon, cluster 5 champion and runner-up; and Sogod which finished as the cluster 6 runner-up.

The cluster champions received P20,000 while the runners-up got P10,000.

Aside from Dongallo, another Catmon player was also given a special award—Iamae Arnaiz, who was named as the best server.

Three players from Consolacion were also given special awards, Ann Camille Padayogdog ad best libero, Vanessa Lou Miñoza as best setter and Mitzi Panangin as best spiker. Talisay’s Angeli Marie Bacalso was named best blocker.

The special awardees received P2,000 each. /bmjo