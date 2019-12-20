Driver of military truck that toppled a school service van apologizes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The driver of the military truck that hit a school service van at the intersection of R. Cabahug street and M. Logarta Avenue in Cebu City on Friday morning, December 20, 2019, apologized to the passengers who were injured in the vehicular accident.

Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) Staff Sergeant Andres Rumbines Jr., was driving a military service truck carrying 15 soldiers and heading to Central Command in Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Lahug when it hit a school service vehicle ferrying students to a private school in Mandaue City for a Christmas party while crossing the intersection.

The military vehicle hit the van at its rear, causing it to topple to its left side. The driver of the van, Romero Aurellos, 51, was rushed to the hospital in Mandaue City after he sustained injuries and started to breathe with difficulty. Two students were also rushed as they sustained injuries.

“Hindi ko naman masisi din ang sarili ko na naka bangga ako. Maghingi nalang ako ng pasensya sa mga estudyante, sa mga bata atsaka dun sa driver,” said Rumbines.

(I can’t blame myself for the accident. But I would like to apologize to the students and the driver.)

LIVE: A school service van overturned at the corner of M. Logarta Venue and F. Cabahug Street in Cebu City. | Delta Letigio Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, December 19, 2019

There were 11 individuals on board the van, including Aurellos. All sustained minor injuries and were immediately brought to a private hospital in Mandaue City.

None of the passengers of the truck were hurt.

According to the initial investigation of the Mabolo police, both vehicles were travelling at high speed. The military truck was moving along R. Cabahug Street while the school van was cruising along M. Logarta Avenue.

Traffic investigator says military truck hit the school van WATCH: Police Staff Sargeant Mark Lester Calib-og, traffic investigator of the Cebu City Police, says initial investigations reveal that the military truck hit the school van, which flipped on its side at the junction of M Logarta Avenue and R. Cabahug Street early morning of Friday, December 20, 2019. | Delta Dyrecka Letigio Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Rumbines told reporters he was expecting to make it through the junction before the van. He didn’t expect the van to also arrive at the center of the junction at almost the same time as he did. This resulted to him clipping the rear right portion of the van.

“Hindi lang nagbigayan,” said Rumbines.

(We just didn’t give way.)

Police Master Sergeant Judito Dinglasa, investigator of the case, said they are still working to determine who was really at fault in the accident. But he said a case of reckless imprudence resulting to damage of property and multiple physical injuries were pending to be filed against Rumbines. /bmjo

School bus owner explains why the bus flipped on its side WATCH: Susan Aurello, the owner of the school van, says that the military van hit the school bus that was on its way to a private school in Mandaue City past 6:30 a.m. on Friday at corner R. Cabahug and M. Logarta Streets in Cebu City, causing the school vehicle to flip on its side. | Delta Dyrecka Letigio Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, December 19, 2019