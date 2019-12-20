South Bus chief vows smooth flow of holiday season passengers at terminal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The management of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) promised a smooth flow of the lines of passengers who are heading home for the holidays.

Carmen Quijano, CSBT manager, said that the “no ticket, no entry” policy will greatly help in the orderly flow of the passengers at the terminal.

Since the implementation of the policy almost two months ago, Quijano said they observed an improved flow of passengers at the terminal.

Quijano said they will continue to implement this policy despite the expected influx of people at the terminal because of the Christmas break and the arrival of tourists in the province.

To be able to maintain a smooth flow of the lines of people, Quijano said they cleared the entrance and waiting area inside the terminal from the stores that used to occupy space there.

“Gikuha sa gobernador ang tanan nga nag-rent inside the passenger area. Sa ato pa, mo-accomodate ta 15 to 20 minutes og 1,500 ka tawo,” said Quijano,

(The governor removed all the store renters inside the passenger’s waiting area which means that the area can accommodate 1,500 persons every 15 to 20 minutes.)

Quijano said these spaces were all transferred at the back part of the area of the terminal where there were chairs prepared to accommodate 200 persons passengers.

The travelers will still observe the “no ticket, no entry” rule.

If the passenger’s area will be filled, Quijano said they will start giving “passenger’s pass” to let the others stay inside the lounge and avoid the longer lines outside.

However, if there will be too many people than expected, Quijano said she will ask the Land Transportation Office (LTO) director to open their office to cater to the other waiting passengers. / dbs