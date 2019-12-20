Misa de Gallo homily: ‘Take care of the elderly’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Listen to their advice and take good care of the elderly.

This was the core of the homily of Father Renie Villalino, parish priest of the Our Lady of Consolation Parish-Recoletos, to churchgoers during the sixth Misa de Gallo held in Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Villalino recounted the gospel from Saint Luke when the Virgin Mary visited her elder cousin, Elizabeth, who was bearing a child despite her old age.

The priest said this action by the Virgin Mother, who was then pregnant with Jesus, was unexpected because it is a common practice for the old to visit the young, and not the other way around.

The Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth signifies strong respect, admiration, and love to the older members of her family.

With this, Villalino urged the faithful to do the same and called on the youth to take care of the elderly.

“There is always the presence of the young and old. Mao kini ang disensyo sa Ginoo aron ang mga guwang makatudlo sa batan-on ug ang batan-on makatagamtam sa wisdom sa mga guwang,” said Villalino.

(There is always the presence of the young and old. This is the design of God so the old can teach the young and the young can benefit from the wisdom of the old.)

He encouraged children to reach out to their parents not only when they need something but also to get to know them and learn from their stories and teachings.

Aside from loving and caring for their elders, the priest also encouraged the faithful to be grateful to God for all the blessings they received this year.

Villalino said every success must be offered to glorify God.

This Christmas, the priest urged the faithful to set aside their pride and humble themselves in gratefulness to the Lord. / celr