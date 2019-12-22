Batch 2009 of USJ-R shares how they became Damazo Cup champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After ten long years, Batch 2009 of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) has finally snatched the title as Damazo Cup Champions for its 12th season.

Duane Viñalon, team captain, together with two of his teammates Derrick Alberio and Ed Sapio, shared how they managed to become champions despite their busy schedules and for the lack of players.

“We developed our chemistry just by playing and believed that we can do it and just give it our all,” said Viñalon.

Viñalon also shared that it was not all fun and games for them that sometimes they would have little misunderstandings in between but eventually shrugged it off and just continued playing.

Batch 2009 points out that the team to beat was really Batch 1990, but the team was not able to join this year because of some reasons that the batch had like lack of players.

“We look forward to going up against Batch 2009 if they will be back for the next season,” said Viñalon in jest.

The champions for this year’s Damazo Cup also encourages all their batchmates to come and join them for the next season. To make it more exciting and fun and to build that brotherhood yet again just like the old times. /dbs