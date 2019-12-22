Christmas to-do list you can try in Metro Cebu

With the fast-paced lifestyle we are in, everyone is just too busy making breaks a privilege. Holidays are spent after months of planning. Whether we want to go on a trip or simply dine out with our loved ones, we all want to make the most of our Christmas breaks after months of planning. Refreshing our minds from the year-long piled up stress is a must.

This is the season to be jolly and reboot our minds. It’s about time to try some activites for the first time. Here we listed some activities near SRP that the whole family and will surely love!

Be one with the sea at Cebu Ocean Park

Humans can’t live in the sea but one can surely experience being with sea creatures for a day. The Cebu Ocean Park recently opened in August this year and it has been offering a wide array of attractions—from swimming with our marine friends to interacting with the stingrays! Don’t worry because these stingrays are “trained to be friendly with people,” according to its website.

Not only does this 10,000 sqm marine park present marine life, it also gives us a view of the wild. One of their main attractions is the crocodile cage where you get to be up close and personal with the 14-foot saltwater crocodile. Kids and kids at heart will definitely have fun here, just remember to follow the rules and guidelines so everyone is safe.

The Cebu Ocean Park is located along SRP near SM Seaside Cebu and is open from 10AM to 8PM daily.

Fun rides at Boom Boom sa Sugbo

If you are not a fan of creatures getting caged but still wants to feel the thrill, head on to the Boom Boom sa Sugbo! Formerly known as Kasadya sa SRP, this annual carnival fair runs until January 19 (Sinulog Grand Festival Day). The good news is fees won’t hurt your budget, with price ranging from Php 30 to 50, so you can tag along the whole clan and barkada. Hop on to their ferris wheel and get a view of the city lights and the vast sea. Scream to your hearts content with their moon rocket ship, pirate ship and horror ride among others. The fair is located along SRP near IL Corso Lifestyle Mall and opens at 4PM and closes at 2AM.



Il Corso Lifestyle Mall

The whole family will surely have fun at Il Corso Lifemalls. More than just a typical mall, Il Corso boasts of its state-of-the-art cinema. You can also choose from a wide array of food places and enjoy their sumptuous meals with a perfect view of the sea.

Now, you and your loved ones can enjoy good food and good view in one place not far from the Metro.

White Christmas at Anjo Snow World

Living in a tropical country like ours, one might wonder what it’s like having a White Christmas. We see in movies those tiny pieces of fog that come out from the mouths of our favorite Western movie actors. This time, you get the chance to experience what it’s like to have a White Christmas at Anjo Snow World. This ice-themed park opened recently in November and continues to improve its amenities. It boasts its giant ice figures and ice slide ride, definitely a must-do for everyone! Although, the management reminds everyone that the facility is not for those who has hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, cold, fever & flu, heart problem, previous operations in the bones (minor and major), with Claustrophobia and pregnant women.

The ice-themed park is located in Minglanilla, just a few kilometers from SRP and is open daily from 1PM to 8PM on weekdays and 11AM to 8PM on weekends.

Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod

For Roman Catholics, part of the destressing process is reuniting ties with the Lord. We included this in our list of to-do’s this Christmas season to remind us of the spirit of this celebration and to guide us in searching for the true meaning of our individual selves.

Following San Pedro Calungsod’s canonization in October 2012, this structure is dedicated to him and sits in a 5,000 sqm lot that can accommodate as many as 800 people. The chapel is also characterized with its futuristic 100-wall design. In a statement by Architect Carlos Arnaiz, one of the chapel’s consultants and designers, the chapel was meant to be a sacred space that embodies “the contemporary search for meaning.” The chapel is located along SRP, near SM Seaside Cebu and Cebu Ocean Park.

Whether you want an adventurous or solemn Christmas break, what’s important is you had a merrier Christmas than the previous one. Make memories, be jolly, and erase all the negativity!

