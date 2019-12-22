An argument over their job led to fatal stabbing of ‘parking boy’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument over their work as parking boys or those who watch over parked motorcycles in a barangay in Cebu City ended in a fatal stabbing of one of them during a drinking session at dawn on December 22.

Police Major Armando Labora, Parian Police Station chief, said that one of the parking boys, Christopher Bulawit, 39, died after he was stabbed in the chest by his drinking buddy, who was only identified by his alias “Bill.”

Labora said that Bill and Bulawit were having a drinking session at Barangay T. Padilla when at past 3 a.m. they started arguing over their job.

The argument grew heated with Bill pulling out a knife and stabbing Bulawit in the chest which resulted to his death.

Bill fled after Bulawit fell.

Labora said they were looking for “Bill” and were trying to find out the real identity of “Bill.”

He also said that they would also look into the security camera footage when the crime happened to help them in the investigation. /dbs