Guadalupe cops pursuing six minors, who escaped from Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officers of the Guadalupe Police Station are conducting a hot pursuit operation to bring back at least six minors — children in conflict with the law (CICL) — who escaped from the Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, this evening, December 22, 2019.

According to Police Corporal Glenn Gabucan, of Guadalupe police, they received a call about a riot inside the center at past 8 p.m. but as of this time, the responding officers are still determining what caused the riot.

This is already the second time this year, that the minors, who are children in conflict with the law, escaped from the Operation Second Chance.

The first one happened last October 4, 2019 where at least 11 minors escaped from the facility./dbs