Pagasa: 3 weather systems continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau said on Friday that the shear line, easterlies, and northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora would have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera region and Cagayan Valley will get partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the shear line.

Batanes will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

“We are expecting amihan to strengthen and affect a huge part of Northern Luzon until the next two days,” Aldczar Aurelio of Pagasa said.

Aurelio advised the public to take precautions against possible flooding or landslides.

No low-pressure area was monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, he said.

Because of localized thunderstorms, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over Northern Luzon due to moderate strong northeast winds.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

The day’s temperature will range from 24.3°C to 30.8°C. (PNA)

