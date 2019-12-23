Experts show us why we should try underwater photography

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines is not just abundant with beautiful landscapes and cultures, but it is also surrounded by enchanting seawaters.

Enchanting because there is a lot of marine life for us to see and explore what is life down there.

But how?

Through underwater photography and CDN Digital got a little help from underwater photographers, Jade Hoksbergen and Henley Spiers who have just released their first dive guidebook about diving in Cebu.

Here’s why you should try underwater photography:

It makes you see a whole new world— Underwater photography makes you appreciate and re-appreciate the beauty of and within the ocean. You become overwhelmed by the sheer expanse and beauty that surrounds you when you’re down there. Everything becomes a worthy subject, you’ll never run out of things to shoot.

Understanding the life down there— the best thing about underwater photography is that you get to tell a story too. One way to tell the story is by showcasing the different behaviors these marine animals have.

Images can be used for a good cause— For instance, you can lend your images to scientific journals, and help marine biologists and fish taxonomists in describing new species. Or you can donate your photos to marine conservation organizations and even to schools just to show them what these beautiful creatures look like in their natural habitat.

You get to learn things— learning things like what the fish is called or how they do a certain behavior. With taking these photos your interest grows and with that, you get to learn things by doing research or by following their lives as they swim you to the answers you’ve been looking for.

You can share your experiences—once you get started with underwater photography then there’s no turning back especially when you start sharing your stories with your families and to your friends. You take them with you as you explore the underwater world. And you want to be able to tell more interesting stories to them as well.

According to the underwater photography experts — Hoksbergen and Spiers — underwater photography takes a lot of time and effort, yes, but the satisfaction after taking those shots and hours being underwater is priceless and uncomparable. /dbs