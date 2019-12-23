Northern Cebu now under Signal no. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines —As Typhoon Ursula moves nearer to its expected landfall in Northern Samar, the Philippine Atmoshperic Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has raised northern Cebu to signal number two.

In the 5 a.m. advisory of Pagasa on December 24, 2019, Typhoon Ursula is now 315 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving 30 kilometer per hour (kph).

It has maintained its strength at 95 kph with gustiness up to 115 kph, and is expected to make landfall within 24 hours.

Areas in northern Cebu placed under Storm Signal number 2 are Bantayan Island, Camotes Island, and towns San Remigio, Tabuelan, Poro, Tabogon, Medillin, and Bogo City.

Central Cebu is still under Storm Signal Number 1, including the towns of Sogod and Catmon and the whole of Metro Cebu.

Pagasa warned the public of strong winds and advised against sailing from any part of the Visayas. /bmjo