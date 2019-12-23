Farmer from Tagum City nabbed for extorting money from dad who posted on FB that his daughter was missing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hardships of life drove a 32-year-old farmer from Barangay Lapu-lapu, Maco, Davao del Norte to take advantage of a father from Sogod town, Cebu, who was too worried about his daughter who went missing.

Jade Sabroso, was arrested Saturday, December 21, 2019 by the Anti-kidnapping Group in Central Visayas (AKG-7), for robbery and extortion after he demanded for a P50,000 ransom money to a 45-year-old man who posted about his missing daughter on Facebook last Tuesday, December 17, after claiming that he kidnapped the latter’s daughter.

According to Police Executive Master Sergeant Zosimo Ravanes of AKG-7, Sabroso messaged the man on Facebook and threatened him that if he won’t be able to pay the ransom money, his daughter will be put in danger as he has planned to sell her organs if the money would not arrive.

Sabroso also allegedly told the man that if he would be seeking the help of the police, the girl would allegedly be harmed.

“Kung gusto pa kuno nako makita akong anak, ipalukat niyag P50,000,” said the man.

(He said that if I wanted to see my daughter again, I should give P50,000 to free her.)

This led the father, who works as a security guard in a beach resort, to send an initial amount of P5,000 which he sent to a remittance center.

However, each day, the father grew more anxious and fearful which prompted him to eventually ask the police for help.

Ravanes said the man visited their office on Thursday, December 19, where they immediately set on tracing the suspect as well as the daughter who was still missing during that time.

By Friday, Ravanes said they found out that Saboroso never had any hostage especially when the AKG-7 were able to find the girl in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, Cebu.

Ravanes said the girl was with her friends all along.

This then left only one task for the police and that would be to arrest the Sabroso who took advantage of the situation and extorted money from the family of the girl.

“Iyang gipahimuslan ang higayon nga nakita niya sa Facebook nga missing,” said Ravanes.

(He took advantage of the situation when he saw the missing post on Facebook.)

Ravanes said they were able to trace, which place Sabroso claimed the money from and where they coordinated with the local police personnel to monitor and verify the information.

Upon confirmation, Ravanes said they went to the area in Tagum City and arrested the man.

Sabroso was detained at the AKG-7 facility as the police conducted further investigation.

Ravanes said that in reviewing the messages sent by Sabroso, it would seem that he was an expert on kidnapping.

Sabroso denied this allegation, saying he was only able to do the crime because he was having a hard time providing food for his family.

However, Ravanes said they would have to make sure Sabroso was not a member of any kidnapping group which was why they were still in constant communication with the Mindanao police force to check on his background./dbs