LOOK: 9th day of Misa de Gallo at CCTN with Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma officiated his last Misa de Gallo for 2019 on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN) Holy Family Oratory along Cardinal Rosales Avenue here.

During the mass, Palma urged the faithful to celebrate Christmas with a grateful heart and share the joy with others.

Here are photos during the mass: