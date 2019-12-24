DA-7 can procure equipment vs ASF without any bidding if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) can now forego with the bidding process to procure equipment and other items that can be used in controlling the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) once it reaches the region.

Lawyer Salvador Diputado, DA-7 regional director, said that he already got a special authority from Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“Nangayo ta og authority for emergency procurement para sa ASF. Buot pasabot niini nga nangayo ta og authority kang secretary nga dinhi sa atong region, tugtan ta niyang mopalit og tanang instrumento, tanang kahimanan para sa kampanya versus ASF under emergency procurement, wala nay bidding-bidding,” Diputado said.

(We asked for the authority for emergency procurement for the ASF. This means that we ask for authority from the secretary that here in the region, we will be allowed to buy equipment and things that would be needed in the campaign against ASF. Under the emergency procurement, there will be no need for bidding.)

Diputado, however, clarified that the emergency procurement could only be done if a local government unit (LGU) would declare a state of calamity.

He also lauded the Cebu Provincial Government for being prepared in case ASF would affect the hog industry in the province.

“Nag-istoryahanay mi (ni Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy) so far, maayo kaayo ang preparation nga gihimo sa lalawigan sa Cebu. Akong nahibaw-an nga prepared gyud ang atong lalawigan sa Cebu kun pananglit makasud gyud dinhi sa Cebu ang ASF,” he added.

(I spoke with (Provincial Veterinarian, Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy). So far, the preparations of the Cebu provincial government are good. I learned that they are prepared to address the ASF if it could enter Cebu.)

Diputado said that the Cebu Provincial government had already purchased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that their technicians could use to examine pigs that might have been infected with ASF.

Aside from that, they also have geotagged all backyard hog raisers in the province for the easy implementation of the 1-7-10 protocol, the protocol used to quarantine ASF affected areas.

But Diputado admitted that other provinces in Central Visayas were not yet prepared to respond to ASF cases.

Because of this, Diputado said, they had already procured PPEs, chemicals that could be used to disinfect piggeries that might be affected with the disease and electric rod that would be used in culling pigs with ASF.

Diputado said that DA-7 was also granted by their central office to access their Quick Response Fund to assist hog raisers.

Each hog raiser will get P5,000 for each pig that will die due to ASF./dbs