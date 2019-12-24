Ursula leaves 156 passengers, 109 rolling cargoes stranded in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY , Negros Oriental — A total of 156 passengers and 109 rolling cargoes have been stranded in Negros Occidental as of 5 p.m., December 24, 2019, due to Typhoon Ursula.

Lieutenant Commander Jansen Benjamin, Negros Occidental Coast Guard Commander, in an interview with CDN Digital said that 14 vessels had taken shelter at Muelle Loney pier in Iloilo city.

Benjamin said 132 passenger had been stranded in Bacolod; San Carlos City 10; Banago Port, Bacolod City 14.

For stranded rolling cargoes, 40 are in Escalante, 51 in Bacolod, 2 San Carlos, Sagay 5, and 11 in Banago Port in Bacolod.

Benjamin said that the 14 vessels that took shelter in Iloilo came from the port of Bacolod.

All sea travel in Bacolod is still cancelled, according to Benjamin./dbs