FACES OF CEBU: Carlo Mangin, Good Samaritan

“Malipay ko kun malipay ang lain tawo.”

If you know me really well, you’d know that giving back to others, especially to strangers, is nothing new to me.

I gave them money and to my surprise, they went inside the convenience store to buy some food. So I helped them with what they wanted to get.

Kuya ganahan ko’g sisig, ang usa ni ingon ganahan siyag manok unya ang uban nagkuha’g mga chococlates. Akong gipasagdan kay para makapili gyud sila.

I made it a point to sit with them as they eat kay mahadlok ko nga basin gisugo rato sila sa ilang parents unya sila dili maka kaon, sakit huna-huna-on.

Sa sige namo’g storya, nalipay ko nakabalo nga sila nag-eskwela pa sad ug ako silang giingnan nga padayon lang.

I find joy in putting others first. Akong i-gift sa akong self, after na nako na tagaan ang uban. Kun unsay mabilin, kana akoa. Mao gyud na akong kalipay.

And this will not be the last time that I will be giving out to others. For as long as I can and I know, I will keep on giving back.

* Carlo Mangin, 25, a businessman, was seen feeding and mingling with the street children along Barangay Zapatera on December 21, 2019. /bmjo