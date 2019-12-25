Medellin roads now passable

CEBU CITY, Philippines—All roads in Medellin town in northern Cebu are now passable as of Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Personnel from the town’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and agriculture and motorpool offices and army engineers helped clear roads of trees and lamp posts that were uprooted when Typhoon Ursula hit the area on Christmas Eve.

Medellin was among the northern Cebu towns placed under Tropical Storm Warning No. 3 on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

“Armed with chainsaws and axes, BFP firemen, army engineers and LGU motorpool and agri staff worked as soon as rains and winds dissipated to clear roads of fallen trees and streetlights so buses and other vehicles can finally move on after being stranded for five hours,” said a post on the town’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Social Welfare Office (MSWO) already sent home on Wednesday morning, Dec. 25, families that were asked to evacuate to nearby schools, Tuesday night.

“Evacuees were served breakfast before they went back to their respective residences,” said an advisory from the municipal government. / bmjo

Photos below were grabbed from the Municipality of Medellin Cebu Facebook page.