More boat trips get PCG clearance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before the day ends, some passengers, who were left stranded at the different ports in Cebu province, may already reach their homes.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has allowed vessels to leave and enter the different ports of Cebu province and Cebu City starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Sea travels have also resumed for Camotes Island and the neighboring provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Leyte, Biliran, and Samar.

Vessels bound for parts of Mindanao including Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Surigao del Norte will also be allowed to leave the ports of Cebu City starting tonight.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) also announced at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 25, the resumption of trips from the Hagnaya port in San Remegio town to the Sta. Fe port in Bantayan Island.

PCG ordered a lifting of the suspension of sea travels after the PhilippineAtmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) cleared Cebu and its neighboring islands of any tropical storm signal. / dcb