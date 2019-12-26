Gazini Ganados: “I’m blessed with many opportunities at 24”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados turns 24 today, December 26, with a message of gratitude posted on her Instagram account.

“As I turn 24 today, I am so thankful and looking forward to another year,” she wrote.

The Cebuano beauty queen said she was blessed with many opportunities in 2019, which made her feel that her dreams are indeed coming true.

“My dreams have come to fruition and I have met new and amazing people along the way,” the alumna of the University of San Jose Recoletos shared.

Ganados, who represented the Philippines in the 2019 Miss Universe in Atlanta, George on December 8, said she will be back home soon to “continue my job and fulfill my missions.”

After competing in Miss Universe 2019, Ganados went around the United States for a vacation and to spend time with family members.

“If there is one thing I learned, it is to always celebrate your personal victories because no one else understands what it took to accomplish them,” she said.