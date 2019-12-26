outbrain

Danao City continues search for missing motorcycle driver

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | December 26,2019 - 11:49 AM

Danao City’s Disaster Risk, Reduction and Management Office continues its search for motorcycle driver Jonathan Canggas. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office continues its search and retrieval operations for a habal-habal (motorycle-for-hire) driver who went missing on Christmas Eve, December 24, as Typhoon Ursula hit Cebu.

The family of Jonathan Canggas, 31, is still looking for him as the motorcycle driver was reported missing since Christmas Eve, December 24. | Contributed Photo

The driver was identified as Jonathan Canggas, 31 years old. No other details about Canggas was available as of this posting.

Canggas was reportedly washed away by the strong flow of the river in Barangay Togonon, Danao City, which is located around 49 kilometers from Cebu City. / celr

