Danao City continues search for missing motorcycle driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office continues its search and retrieval operations for a habal-habal (motorycle-for-hire) driver who went missing on Christmas Eve, December 24, as Typhoon Ursula hit Cebu.

The driver was identified as Jonathan Canggas, 31 years old. No other details about Canggas was available as of this posting.

Canggas was reportedly washed away by the strong flow of the river in Barangay Togonon, Danao City, which is located around 49 kilometers from Cebu City. / celr