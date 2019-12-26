outbrain

LOOK: The aftermath of Typhoon Ursula on Malapascua Island

By: Delta Letigio - CDN Digital | December 26,2019 - 11:47 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Typhoon Ursula damaged some of the towns in northern Cebu on December 24, 2019.

Among those that took a beating was Malapascua Island, part of the peninsular barangay of Logon in Daanbantayan town.

IN PHOTOS: Christmas Day at typhoon-hit Daanbantayan town

Here are some images from the island, courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

A wreckage of a wooden boat lies on the shore of Malapascua Island after the the northern part of Cebu was battered by strong winds and rain brought about by Typhoon Ursula on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. contributed photo | PCG-7

One of the resorts in  Malapascua Island loses its rook due to Typhoon Ursula. contributed photo | PCG-7

Trees are toppled in Malapascua Island due to the strong winds brought about by Typhoon Ursula on December 24, 2019. contributed photo | PCG-7

Structures and some wooden pumpboats on the shores of Malapascua Island are damaged due to Typhoon Ursula. contributed photo | PCG-7

/bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.