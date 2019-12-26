LOOK: The aftermath of Typhoon Ursula on Malapascua Island
Cebu City, Philippines—Typhoon Ursula damaged some of the towns in northern Cebu on December 24, 2019.
Among those that took a beating was Malapascua Island, part of the peninsular barangay of Logon in Daanbantayan town.
Here are some images from the island, courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).
