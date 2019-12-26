LOOK: The aftermath of Typhoon Ursula on Malapascua Island

Cebu City, Philippines—Typhoon Ursula damaged some of the towns in northern Cebu on December 24, 2019.

Among those that took a beating was Malapascua Island, part of the peninsular barangay of Logon in Daanbantayan town.

IN PHOTOS: Christmas Day at typhoon-hit Daanbantayan town

Here are some images from the island, courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).