Two fatalities in Negros Oriental on Christmas Day

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- Two persons died on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, in two separate incidents in the province.

One of the two was identified as Jasem Ompar, 18, single of Barangay Basak, Guihulngan City, who died in a vehicluar accident in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion of the same city.

According to the police, the motorcycle Ompar was riding was traversing in high speed when it hit a vehicle parked at the road side at around 3 a.m.

He was brought to the Governor William “Billy” Villegas Hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to injuries sustained because of the accident.

The motorcycle was driven by Marjon Estrada, 18, single of Sitio Bitoclan, Barangay Calamba, Guihulngan City. He was injured but survived the accident, a police report said.

The driver of the double cab was identified as Charlie Marinduque, 53, married of Barangay Poblacion.

The second fatality was 25-year-old farmer Jenifer Timbad.

He met his tragic death in front of three of his friends while on a drinking spree at around 10:30 p.m. at his home in Purok Lubi, Barangay Buntod, in the town of Bacong in Negros Oriental.

According to one of the friends the victim was with during the drinking spree, an unidentified man arrived at their place and, without any reason, stabbed Timbad several times in different parts of the body using an ice pick.

The victim was brought to the provincial hospital in the neighboring Dumaguete City but was pronounced dead on arrival. /bmjo