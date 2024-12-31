Cebu City disaster personnel on red alert on New Year’s Eve

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Disaster personnel in Cebu City are on a red alert status as they prepare for the coming of the new year.

This means that personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), including the barangay responders, are on heightened alert to monitor and respond to any untoward incidents that may happen as Cebuanos celebrate on New Year’s Eve.

In an advisory, CDRRMO is asking Cebu City residents to call the emergency hotlines of the city’s command center: 0932 537 7770 or 0917 839 9896 in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, law enforcers in Central Visayas are also implementing enhanced security measures during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Police presence

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that all police units in the region are fully prepared and will maintain a continuous police presence during the celebration.

Police Brigadier General Roy Parena, the PRO-7 officer-in-charge, said they are committed to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration.

In the same statement, Parena said they are prepared to respond to emergencies and extend assistance to victims of firecracker-related incidents.

“We have implemented thorough preparations and established comprehensive security measures to ensure everyone’s safety as we welcome 2025 with a sense of gratitude, hope, and a commitment to serve. We encourage everyone to enjoy the celebrations with their families while prioritizing safety,” Parena said.

New Year’s Eve security

On New Year’s Eve, Parena visited public markets in Cebu City to personally conduct security assessment and ensure the safety of shoppers.

During his visit, Parena engaged with the vendors and consumers to get a feedback as they also review their security deployment.

In addition, he also visited the Cebu South Bus Terminal as part of their effort to reinforce the security measures for travelers.

Parena highlighted the critical need for heightened vigilance and preparedness as the terminal’s management accommodate travelers who are hoping to get a ride home to their province to celebrate New Year’s Eve with their respective families.

