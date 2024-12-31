Cebuano sports trainer honors late father with recent successes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned Cebuano sports strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot, has dedicated his recent string of successes to his late father, Rogelio Potot, who passed away this holiday season.

Potot, a key figure at ARQ Sports and the strength and conditioning coach for the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and Baby Lancers, has navigated through both grief and triumph this month.

His journey this year has been marked by historic achievements, but also immense personal loss.

Before his father’s passing, Roger Justine Potot was instrumental in keeping the UV Green Lancers a well-oiled machine to secure their 16th men’s basketball title in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

READ:

In addition to his basketball success, Potot kept the pugilists of the ARQ Boxing Stable in tip-top shape that paved the way for a remarkable turnaround after a challenging year in 2024.

Despite early setbacks both in Cebu and Japan, the stable ended the year on a high note with a pair of major wins.

Ian Abne and Berlan Robles claimed World Boxing Association (WBA) regional titles at the “Engkwentro 14” fight card held at the Bulacao Activity Center, defeating Chinese boxers Jin Ping Yang and Chenghao Luo, respectively.

But Roger Justine Potot’s achievements extend beyond sports. As one of the most sought-after strength and conditioning trainers in Cebu, he also made waves in the world of beauty pageants.

His clients, including Kylah Dela Peña (Miss Mandaue 2024 2nd runner-up and Miss Cesafi 2024 College Division), Caitlin Arias Martinez (Miss Cesafi 2024 High School), and Stephanie Przewodnik (Miss Mandaue 2024), had standout performances this year.

“I dedicate my success to my late father, Rogelio Potot, who passed away on December 16, 2024,” Potot said.

“Thank you, Papa, for inspiring me to be the best person I can be. You’ve been my strength and guiding light. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Potot looked back on the lasting impact his father had on his life.

“Growing up, my father was my greatest source of inspiration. He taught me the importance of having a purpose, staying humble, and balancing responsibilities as both a family man and a professional coach. My family continues to be my motivation to work hard and provide them with the best life possible through my passion for my job.”

Amidst the grief, Roger Justine Potot also confronted the challenges of balancing multiple demanding roles.

“Juggling the responsibilities of training professional boxers, basketball players, and beauty queens is no easy feat,” Potot shared.

“Each requires a distinct set of skills, personalized approaches, and precise time management. Ensuring that each athlete and contestant achieves peak performance while addressing their unique physical and mental needs is both challenging and rewarding.”

Despite the hectic demands of his work, Roger Justine Potot found solace in his passion for Japanese martial arts, particularly Kendo. He competed in the Philippine Kendo National Championship in Davao in October 2024, where he earned the title of Third Kyu.