P1.8-M shabu seized from male student in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of spending the holidays to take a break from school activities, a 15-year-old male student got busy by selling illegal drugs and making money out of it.

Police rescued the minor in a buy-bust operation conducted around 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, in Sitio Galili in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Police found the boy in possession of 275 grams of illegal drugs with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P1.8 million.

Police Major Randy Caballes, head of City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the minor is on the list of regional high-value targets who is able to dispose 300 to 500 grams of methamphetamine (shabu) a week.

Caballes said they conducted a one-week surveillance of the boy after they received information about his illegal activities.

The police planned the buy-bust operation after they verified the boy’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Caballes said they are still investigating the boy’s background and obtain information on his drug supplier.

Caballes said they do not discount the possibility that the boy is a member of a drug group considering the amount of drugs in his possession.

The boy was turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) where he will undergo assessment. / celr