1 boy dead, 1 injured as Ursula damaged P41-M worth of properties, agriculture in Medellin town
MEDELLIN, Cebu — Bad news in Medellin town.
Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. revealed on Friday, December 27, that one boy was injured while another boy died after coming in contact with live stray wires.
Mondigo said the two minors were hurt at the height of clearing operations of the damage caused by Typhoon Ursula in the northern Cebu town.
WATCH: Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. of Medellin town said an estimated P41 million worth of properties, agricultural products and livestock were damaged by Typhoon Ursula. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital
Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, December 26, 2019
The mayor said an estimated P41 million worth of properties, agriculture and livestock were damaged by Typhoon Ursula.
The municipal council held a special session on Thursday, December 26, which placed Medellin under a state of calamity. / celr
