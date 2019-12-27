Police officer, niece shot outside Cebu City home

By: Alven Marie Timtim and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | December 27,2019 - 10:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer and his nine-year-old niece landed in a medical facility after they were shot several times outside their house located along Cabreros Street in Barangay Basak San Nicolas around 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 26.

Police Staff Sergeant Nelson Esolana, desk officer of Mambaling Police Station, identified the police officer as Patrolman Percival Eborlas who is currently assigned in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Witness accounts said that a gray van was seen passing by the area.

It stopped a few meters from the house where Eborlas was staying.

A man came out of the fire and then fired several times at Eborlas who was with his niece when the shooting incident happened.

The victims were already at the hospital when the police arrived in the area.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered eight empty shells from what appears to be a .45 caliber pistol.

Esolana said they are still conducting an investigation to determine the motive of the crime.

As of this posting, Esolana said police are still communicating with the family of the victims to get the exact details of the incident. / celr